It's easy for an artist to feel discouraged when their work doesn't resonate with fans and critics the way they hoped it would. Cardi B is letting Teyana Taylor know that she's a special talent that should be recognized.

Cardi took to Twitter Saturday where she praised Teyana Taylor's latest album and empathized with the singer's feelings toward the music industry.

"If you know me then you know Teyana Taylor’s album it’s my favorite of 2020," Bardi wrote. "I swear she really got the best album this year. I hate that she feels how she feels cause she sooo talented and the music is soo good."

Cardi's sentiment is in response to Taylor claiming that she was ready to "retire this chapter" of her life after feeling that her artistry is "under appreciated."

"I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the “machine,” constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on," Taylor wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!"

Taylor's talk of stepping away from music come after her latest project, The Album, was snubbed by the Grammys along with the work of other popular women R&B singers.