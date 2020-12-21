In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, students from Johns Hopkins School of Public health shared their creative and informative take on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 hit “WAP.”

“Yeah I’m asking that you wear a mask please / When you’re going to the shop you’ve got to wear a mask please,” one student raps during the chorus of the parody. The public service announcement includes appearances from a number of students in the group The Mental Notes, who encourage proper mask wearing as COVID-19 cases increase this holiday season.

Check out the video below.

The student project is a sweet take on Cardi and Meg’s high-budget, star-studded music video for “WAP” that dropped in August.

“The pie-in-the-sky hope for the video, all along, was like, ‘What if Cardi B retweeted it?’” Nick Moran, the associate director for audience engagement at the Bloomberg School, told The Baltimore Sun.

Fortunately, Cardi caught wind of the video and shared it with her 15.6 million Twitter followers.

“At the very least, I hope that people who are wearing masks get a good laugh out of it because, you know, we’re living in kind of a bleak time,” Noah Johnson, a senior computer science major who appeared in the video, told The Baltimore Sun. “I hope that people can see that there’s still fun to be had, and they’ll smile at the video.”