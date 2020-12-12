Snoop Dogg popped out as the swagged owner of a menswear store in the desert for his surprise cameo appearance in the new visuals for Bad Bunny's track "Hoy Cobré."

Reminiscent of his voyage through the streets of the Bronx atop a massive truck earlier this year, the Stillz-directed video finds Bad Bunny driving through a desolate desert at daybreak in a very Mad Max-fashion until he pulls over and sees a men's department store nestled in the middle of nowhere.

He is then met by a disgruntled department store worker who tells him he can't smoke inside the store and eventually calls his manager who ends up being the Dogg Father himself. Appropriately calling him the "Big Bad Bunny," Snoop appears and promptly fires the worker and lets Bunny do as he pleases. The cameo is dope, especially with Snoop decked out in a fit that makes him look straight out of The Matrix.

"Hoy Cobré" is the latest track to get visuals off of Bad Bunny's most recent album El Último Tour del Mundo which sported features from several notable artists including Rosalía, ABRA, and Jhay Cortez. His project before this, YHLQMDLG, was met with critical acclaim after it dropped in January. Bad Bunny also won a Latin Grammy for Best Reggaeton Performance for his YHLQMDLG song “Yo Perreo Sola,” and landed a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for this years awards.

Check out the music video for "Hoy Cobré" with a surprise cameo from Snoop Dogg up top.