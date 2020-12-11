99 Neighbors continue their strong 2020 run with the release of the "GUTS" official video.

The hip-hop collective shared the visual on Friday morning, just hours after the single hit streaming services. "GUTS" was helmed by in-house producer Somba, and features rappers Sam Paulino, Swank, and HANKNATIVE.

Shot entirely on a VHS camera, the "GUTS" visual has a lo-fi vibe running throughout with trippy visual effects that pair well with the song's cutting-edge sound. "Everyone was super hyped whenever we teased 'GUTS' on our livestream performances, so we wanted to drop it before the end of the year," the crew said of the release.

The song and accompanying visual follow the group's two-song bundle consisting of "QWOP" and "Basement," and nearly two years after their self-released Television project. The most recent tracks are somewhat of a warm-up for the collective's long-awaited debut album, which is expected to arrive sometime in 2021.

99 Neighbors is made up of Sam Paulino, HANKNATIVE, Shane Kaseta, Aidan Ostby, Somba, Swank, Jared Fier, and Julian Segar-Reid a.k.a. Juju.

You can stream "GUTS" now on all major platforms and check out its video above.