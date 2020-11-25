Zaytoven, fresh off his appearance at the Gucci Mane x Jeezy Verzuz battle, is giving fans something to be thankful for with the arrival of his new Young Scooter collab.

"Dope Boyz & Trap Godz," streaming below, sees the two enlisting the guest feature services of proven collaborative experts 2 Chainz and Rick Ross.

Zaystreet, Young Scooter and Zaytoven's full-length collab project, is out Dec. 11.

"The way we did this album right here is we went to Patchwork, booked out Patchwork, and then Scooter came in and started going through the beats he liked and started laying hooks on 'em," Zaytoven recently said in part two of a YouTube interview series with his collaborator. "When we started getting hooks we liked, he came back and laid the verses."

Watch the discussion in full below.

Zaytoven was recently among the unf*ckwithable group of creatives assembled behind Future and Lil Uzi Vert's blockbuster Pluto x Baby Pluto collab project. Zaytoven is credited on the tracks "4 Real Baby Pluto" and "6 Million Dollar Play."

More recently, he came through as the executive producer behind Gucci Mane's post-Verzuz retrospective collection Trap God Classics: I Am My Only Competition:

With Zaystreet now on the way, fans have also been looking forward to another installment in the producer's Street Lottery mixtape series.