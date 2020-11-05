We may be hurtling headlong towards winter, but that doesn't mean we can't let our minds wander to warmer times — especially this year since most of us spent it indoors. Julius Black's ode to the season, fittingly titled "Summer" does just that, albeit with a bittersweet edge. In fact, this isn't just about looking forward to the sunshine, instead it tells the story of a relationship that ended when he moved cities, concluding the story he first mapped out with July's "Mirrors". Countering the track's breezier, poppier moments, the light melodies are occasionally punctured with bursts of noisy distortion, all of which builds to a sonic eruption as the relationship reaches its inevitable conclusion along with the emotional tug of war raging inside him.

Get carried away with it below before the single officially arrives tomorrow, November 6.