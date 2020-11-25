Having made a prodigious debut with two singles and an EP, 22-year-old singer-songwriter Charlotte Jane took a more measured approach to her release schedule this year. Save for a cover of Childish Gambino's "Redbone" in July, her new single "Get It Right" is her first of the year and today she returns to it for some melancholic but beautifully put together visuals.

Co-written with Dayyon Alexander (who's crafted hits for Ella Mai and Demi Lovato) and Jeff Shum (whose collaborators include John Legend and Camila Cabello), "Get It Right" is a monumental piece of songwriting and a shining example of her room-filling voice that explores, in a sense, the importance of not using others to determine your self-worth. For the video, Mancunian director Charlie Watts took the Hull-born singer to his hometown to use some of the North West's iconic locations (including the Salford Lads' Club made famous by The Smiths' The Queen Is Dead) to underpin the idea of looking back in one's life to find the tools to move forward.

"The video was shot up North which was important to me," Charlotte explains. "The concept was all about showing a detachment from who we are now and who we were. I think it's a really beautiful way of showing how we can look back, learn from past mistakes and move forwards. It's about that lightbulb moment when you realise your own self-worth and stop letting people string you along. It sounds sad but it's actually empowering."