NPR isn't letting the chaotic pandemic stop it from giving fans their fix. For its latest installment of the Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, NPR linked up with one of the Windy City's brightest young stars, Polo G.

Chicago's deep affinity for basketball has seeped into its music scene. Drill artists—like Rondo Numba 9—often take on the persona of their favorite players as a double entendre for their exploits. Although Polo G's moniker comes from his favorite clothing brand, he continued this trend for his Tiny Desk (Home) Concert since he's carrying the torch lit by his drill predecessors.

Polo and his band donned various jerseys from the championship-winning Los Angeles Lakers as they flooded an outdoor basketball court. This served as the stage for G to perform a medley of hits. First he crooned "Flex," which continued the basketball theme with lyrics like "I be with some steppers, I don't care 'bout what you gon' do/Wet shit like the Warriors, all my n***as gon' shoot."

He then transitioned to "Epidemic," released in the thick of the COVID-19 crisis, before moving forward to his smash "Wishing for a Hero," which samples 2Pac's "Changes."

Watch Polo G's full performance on NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert above.