Pa Salieu is on go!

Having just released his impressive debut project, Send Them To Coventry, the West Midlands rapper has returned with visuals for closing track "Energy", featuring British R&B star Mahalia. Gliding over a jazz-leaning production, Pa Salieu touches on the importance of self-care as well as some of the most important political issues in the UK today. Separating the impactful verses, Mahalia brings her delicate energies to the track, complementing the production that gradually builds in intensity.

Directed by frequent collaborator Femi Ladi, the accompanying visuals begin in a black and white aesthetic, capturing Pa Salieu performing the song on the local estate. The shot soon bursts into colour once Mahalia enters the cut, finishing things off with some vibrant dancing on a rooftop.

Peep the "Energy" visuals above, and stream Send Them To Coventry below.