Failed presidential candidate Kanye West is facing a $1 million class action lawsuit in connection to his live Nebuchadnezzar opera.

According to legal documents obtained by Complex, staffers for the event claim they were not properly compensated for their work on the production. The plaintiffs include background actors as well as a hairstylist who said she was supposed to be paid $550 for two days of work. The hairstylist said it wasn't until four months after the show that she received $530 for services, as the defendants allegedly charged her a $20 wire fee to receive her paycheck. A number of other staffers were also allegedly charged this fee when they received their wages, which is a violation of California's labor code.

The suit also states the defendants failed to fulfill employee obligations, such as reporting time pay and providing wage statements.

"The defendants oversaw, controlled and ran the production, and the aggrieved employees worked many hours on the production and were not timely paid for their work, or paid at all," a legal document reads. "In addition, Defendants misclassified Plaintiffs and Aggrieved Employees as independent contractors as no deductions were made for payroll taxes."

The Blast was the first to report on the suit, which was filed back in July. According to the complaint, the plaintiffs are seeking "unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney's fees and costs."

Live Nation is also listed as a defendant alongside Andrew Hewitt & Bill Silva Presents. The parties' court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20.