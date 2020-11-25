Fresh off bagging four Grammy nominations on Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion joined the Ebro in the Morning team for an extended discussion on the impending awards ceremony and more.

Tucked into the discussion, inevitably, was mention of the "Who Shot Ya?"-sampling Good News opener "Shots Fired." Asked if she felt it was integral that she say something musically about the Tory Lanez shooting, Megan explained she actually held the track for the album.

"It comes a time where it gets hard to be the bigger person sometimes," Megan said around 26 minutes into the interview. "And at the end of the day, I can't just keep letting people walk all over me. I can't keep letting people take these jabs at me and I'm not gon' say nothing. That's just not in my nature."

From there, Megan pointed out that a response of this nature is not required when you know you're right. But Lanez's decision to "put it on wax" left her no choice.

"When you know you're right and you know you have nothing to prove, you really don't have to give a response," she said. "But once you made it rap beef, you put it on wax, now I gotta say something. I really had the song all ready but I was like, you know what, let me just save it for the album. Because it was ready to go the next day. I was like, you know what, let's be calm. Let's be patient. Let's see how this plays out and let me just wait and put it on my album."

Among Megan's four 2021 Grammys nominations are three for the Beyoncé-featuring "Savage" remix and Best New Artist. She's joined in that category by Phoebe Bridgers, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada, Noah Cyrus, China, and Ingrid Andress.