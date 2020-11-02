After endorsing Donald Trump for president due to tax concerns, Lil Pump has indicated that he won't be sticking around in the U.S. if Joe Biden wins this week.

"Yo, no cap... If Trump does not get elected, I'm moving the fuck out of here n***a," said Pump in a recent post on his Instagram Story, sporting a garish Trump 2020 hat while doing so. "I'm going to Colombia, fuck it." Don't make a promise you can't keep, Pump.

People were indifferent about Pump's statement on Twitter.

The comments arrive after he told his followers that he would be supporting Trump this election just last month, crticizing Biden's proposed tax increase for citizens making over $400,000 a year. "All I gotta say is Trump 2020, bitch. Fuck I look like paying an extra 33 in taxes for Biden, bitch ass n***a," he said. "Fuck sleepy Joe, n***a. Trump 2020, bitch."

Unlike 50 Cent's apparent endorsement of Trump, which he later walked back on, Lil Pump has fully embraced the MAGA mindset. On Sunday night, he even attended Trump's rally in Florida. Posing in a hat that features the "Make America Great Again" slogan, he watched Trump spew his nonsense while smiling at the camera.

His embrace of Trump comes just after Lil Wayne received backlash for meeting with the president, endorsing him for reelection.