Lil Mosey is gearing up to drop a new mixtape, but first he's shared the video for his new single "Jumpin Out the Face."

Produced by Hitmaka, the catchy new track features the rapper flexing over a bass-heavy beat that's perfectly tailored to his delivery. The video, meanwhile, sees Mosey playing a football game before he's in the game himself.

Mosey has already promised that he's going to drop "back to back singles" in the lead-up to Universal, a tape that he's indicated will arrive before the end of the year.

"Droppin back to back singles real soon then Universal," he tweeted last month. "2020 gon be a big year."

Recently Mosey joined forces with Swae Lee and Tyga for "Krabby Step," their contribution to the soundtrack for the new Nickelodeon movie, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Sampling music from the iconic cartoon, the track is obviously somewhat different from "Jumpin Out the Face," but it makes just as good use of his talents.