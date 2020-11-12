Lil Loaded, who turned himself in earlier this week after a warrant went out for his arrest in a murder case, shared a statement to his Instagram on Wednesday proclaiming his innocence.

The post in question features Loaded's mugshot, as well as a message of appreciation for his fans.

"I appreciate all y’all support," the rising Dallas artist wrote in the caption. "They try to make u look guilty wen u innocent regardless .. we going to get pass this. Rip my brother love u."

On Monday, Lil Loaded—whose real name is Dashawn Robertson—showed up at the Dallas County Jail, at which point he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for murder and booked by a deputy. The 20-year-old "6locc 6a6y " and "To the Max" artist is alleged to have fatally shot 18-year-old Khalia Walker in late October.

An affidavit in the case, per Complex's Shawn Setaro, states that Lil Loaded was outside Khalia Walker's house with Khalia and a witness identified as Cameron Walker when two shots were fired. At this point, according to the affidavit, Khija—Walker's sister—went outside to find her brother "lying on the street with a gunshot wound to his torso."

Say Cheese TV's Shawn Cotton, meanwhile, told Complex earlier this week that the "hearsay" he's picked up after talking to people connected with Loaded posit the shooting of Khalia Walker—who is widely believed to have gone by the moniker Savage Boosie—as an accident.