Karriem Riggins and Madlib have released their joint album Pardon My French, their debut project as Jahari Massamba Unit.

“This is our Hymn meditation,” Riggins said in a statement. “This is the music for Love. This is the music from our souls. Working with Madlib is one of the greatest collaborations I’ve been a part of. We are both forever students of the music and that leaves infinite room for innovation. Pardon My French is one installment of many to come.”

Madlib and Riggins are longtime collaborators, having previously worked together on the producer’s 2007 album Yesterdays Universe and together as Supreme Team.

Listen to Jahari Massamba Unit’s first offering Pardon My French below.