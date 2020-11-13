Despite the turbulent times, American-born, Nigerian artist Davido has managed to remain both hopeful and optimistic.

The 27-year-old Afrobeats star demonstrated this in his third studio album appropriately titled A Better Time. The 17-track project—the follow-up to 2019's A Good Time—includes the Napji-produced protest anthem "Fem" as well as guest appearances by U.S. and African artists. We're talking heavy-hitters like Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Nas, Tiwa Savage, Bella Shmurda, Sho Madjozi, and more.

Davido, who executive-produced A Better Time, spoke about the project during an interview with Complex several weeks ago. He explained he had no intention to record an album in 2020, as he was originally scheduled to be on tour; however, the global health crisis squashed that plan, and Davido found himself under lockdown at home with plenty of time to create.

"The pandemic had a lot to do with it because I was on tour, which I had to stop," he said. "If I was on tour, I’m not sure I would’ve had time to really record but being in Lagos, at home, I was recording and recording so many songs and it ended up being really good. It took about two or three months but when I first started recording it, I had no plan, I just wanted to have fun with it."

Davido expanded on the album's overall tone and message in a press release, explaining it was inspired by Africa's ethos: "We (African people) always like to celebrate and A Better Time is that outlet to be free, be happy and hopeful for a better future."

You can stream A Better Time —co-executive-produced by Davido's son Ifeanyi Adeleke—on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.