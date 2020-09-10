Davido has just released the colorful visuals for his new single "Fem." The track will also be included in his upcoming studio album A Better Time.

Despite summer slowly coming to an end, you wouldn't be able to tell after listening to this track. The visual treatment that "Fem" received matches the energy and sound of the song perfectly, with vibrant colors and scenic views paired with its sounds and message.

Davido himself describes "Fem" as a phrase used when, "people talking about you because they don’t understand your shine, they don’t understand your grace, they don’t understand why they can never be what you are or have what you have... we say #FEM!" In other words, Fem is a term to quiet the haters who don't bring anything positive into your life.

Davido's upcoming album looks to do that as well, after coming off his hot sophomore tape A Good Time. His third studio album A Better Time is set to release in October of 2020.

In the meantime, watch the new video for Davido's single "Fem" up top.