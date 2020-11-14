This week featured big releases from several major recording artists. Future and Lil Uzi Vert finally teamed up for a joint album, Pluto x Baby Pluto, and it doesn’t disappoint. The project includes the standout record “Million Dollar Play.” After several delays, 2 Chainz released his new studio album, So Help Me God, including the Kanye West-assisted track “Feel A Way.” Billie Eilish has also returned with her new single “Therefore I Am,” which could mean a new album is on the way. This week’s roundup also includes new music from Run the Jewels, Lil Nas X, NBA YoungBoy, and more.

Check out the best new music this week below. And for more updates on the latest releases in music, follow our playlist on Spotify here.