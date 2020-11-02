2 Chainz has just linked up with fellow Atlanta rapper Mulatto to deliver his new song "Quarantine Thick" which might be a track off his upcoming album So Help Me God. Chainz took to Twitter prior to the release to tease the new track.

As the name suggests, Chainz and Mulatto dedicate "Quarantine Thick" to all the gains being made while we've been forced to self-quarantine, both physical and otherwise. This song is also built for whatever the club scene might look like whenever quarantine lets up.

Aside from this new track, 2 Chainz also found himself on the remix for Kanye West's latest song "Nah Nah Nah," offering some much needed energy to it. In his verse, Chainz addresses Ye's bid for the presidency and and why he's staying out of all the drama.

2 Chainz seems to be super-focused lately, and that's probably because he's gearing up to release his next project. While chopping it up with Complex, Chainz talked about the thought process behind the album's name.

"So Help Me God has a couple of meanings for me," he said. "Obviously, it's an oath that people take when they are in a high office. And so for me, one of the oaths that I would like to take this year, especially since we've been in such a fucking trashy year, it's to come out of it being a better husband, father, friend, musician, and artist, all around the board. But at the same time, So Help Me God could be like a threat. Like, I know I'm one of the illest to do this, “so help me God.” It has two meanings to let people know that you should be a little concerned."

2 Chainz has also been focused on the political front, joining several other artists and celebrities in their concerted call for people to vote, in his own unique way of course.

Listen to 2 Chainz new song "Quarantine Thick" featuring Mulatto down below.