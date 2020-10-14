Young Nudy has shared his newest single “Never.”

The track is further proof of Nudy’s effortless and charismatic flow, paired with a futuristic, bass-driven beat crafted by his frequent collaborator, Coupe. “Never” arrives on the heels of Nudy’s last visual “All White,” which featured a cameo from 21 Savage.

The two songs are Nudy’s first releases since the arrival of his 2020 debut studio album, Anyways… The rapper has had a major year, with features on Smokepurrp’s project Florida Jit and 21 and Metro Boomin’s recent collaborative LP Savage Mode II.

Listen to “Never” up top.