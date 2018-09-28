Ty Dolla Sign has just released his new track "By Yourself" featuring Jhené Aiko and Mustard. This single will also be included on Ty Dolla's upcoming album, Featuring Ty Dolla Sign.

A song packed with high-level vocalists, "By Yourself" showcases Ty Dolla and Jhené floating over Mustard's production, with both of their voices meshing perfectly. If this song is any indication of what Featuring Ty Dolla Signs will sound like, we might have a classic on our hands.

When discussing the thought process behind the albums brilliant name and how it came together, Ty Dolla Sign talked about how he was grateful that people associate a feature from him as a trademark of great work.

“I’ve been blessed with the gift of collaborating," he said. "Not every artist can collaborate with another artist and have the final product be something incredible. Many people have said that when you see a song that says, 'featuring Ty Dolla Sign,' you know it’s gonna be fire. As humbled as I am when I hear that, I can’t say I disagree."

He went on to talk about why he decided to name his album "Featuring Ty Dolla Sign" in the first place.

"I decided to name my third studio album 'Featuring Ty Dolla Sign' because there is truly something for everybody on this album. It features some of my most talented friends, on some of the best music I’ve made in my career.”

Stream Ty Dolla Sign's new single "By Yourself" featuring Jhené Aiko and Mustard down below.