Trey Songz returns with his full-length project, Back Home, marking his first studio album since 2017’s Tremaine.

The effort spans 22 tracks and includes the previously released protest anthem “2020 Riots: How Many Times” as well as the title track with Summer Walker. Back Home also boasts appearances by Ty Dolla Sign ("On Call"), Davido ("Sleepless Nights"), and Swae Lee ("Rain").

“I wanna make the kind of R&B that inspired me to sing. The songs that make you love, the ones that make cry and the ones that make you smile, laugh and dance,” Trey said about the album. “Music is the soundtrack that plays while we live our lives, and I wanna be there for my fans while they are living through this truly special time that we’ll never forget. I say I’m ‘Back Home’ because the music feels that way. I hope you feel the same.”

Back Home was executive produced by Grammy award winner Troy Taylor. You can stream the album now on Apple Music and via Spotify below.

The project also comes just days after Trey confirmed he had tested positive for coronavirus. He shared the news in an Instagram video, in which he encouraged his fans to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures.