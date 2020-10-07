THEY. have released their newest single “Losing Focus,” featuring Wale. The track is set to appear on the duo’s forthcoming album The Amanda Tape, which will arrive Oct. 23.

“Losing Focus” follows the release of “Play Fight” with Tinashe, “STCU” with Juicy J, and “Count Me In,” all of which will also be included on the project. Like the lyric videos for the previous songs, THEY. lean into the imagery of a cassette tape for the “Losing Focus” lyric video.

The new track debuted on Ebro’s Apple Music show. THEY.—comprised of members Dante Jones and Andrew "Drew Love" Neely—thanked the host for “holding us down since day 1.”

Listen to “Losing Focus” up top.