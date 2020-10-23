Slayter has been keeping his consistency going as he's set to drop World Got Me Fucked Up Reloaded on Nov. 6, which is essentially the deluxe version to WGMFU, Vol. 1 released earlier this year. Today, he drops off the Yung Lan-produced "Outside" which features Brooklyn's Jay Critch. The video, directed by the diggers, shows the two NYC MCs running around L.A. smoking good weed and eating good food.

Slayter had this to say about working with Jay and shooting the video: "This is the second song we've released together but this was actually the third or fourth song Jay and I recorded. We did this one at like 4 a.m. in New York then two days later, we went out West and shot the video in L.A.”

Stream World Got Me Fucked Up, Vol. 1 below and be sure to check out the deluxe version when it drops in early November.