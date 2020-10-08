Scarface is in need of a kidney donor.

Back in April, the Geto Boys rapper confirmed he had suffered kidney failure during his battle with coronavirus. The 49-year-old opened up about his diagnosis during an interview with Willie D, revealing the disease had taken a serious toll on his organs, so much so he had to be placed on dialysis.

"I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia—both lungs—and kidney failure in my house," he said. "I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital [on April 20] ... I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That's taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body."

Months after his diagnosis, Scarface told Fox5 DC that his kidneys never fully recovered.

"COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out," he said. "I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back ... I'm still a little weak. I don't have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven't got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive."

Scarface's tweet was met with an outpouring of support, with some fans even going so far as to volunteer. You can read some of the responses below.