Following on from his impressive return to the rap game in April with "G Wagon", East London rapper Rimzee is back with his latest release in the form of "Another One", which is also set to appear on his forthcoming Upper Clapton 2 mixtape (date TBC).

Rhyming over Timz On The Beat's steady rap production, Rimzee touches on the materialistic differences since his departure from prison. Keeping his flow assertive, with clarity keeping us fully in check, life experience can be heard as the real inspiration for this record. Directed by Rimzee himself, the accompanying visuals see him fly out overseas in some lavish settings, proving that life is far from shabby on his side.

Watch the video for "Another One" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.