Today, Nigerian Afro-pop star Simi releases her new EP, Restless II, a solid six-track collection of simmering, Afrobeats-inflected R&B, which features fellow Nigerian singer WurlD, highlife artist Adekunle Gold (who also happens to be her husband), and the UK rapper Ms Banks. To celebrate the release, Simi is also sharing the visuals for the EP's lead single, "No Longer Beneficial".

The video, directed by Gizelle Hernandez (whose credits include work with Jhene Kiko, Jennifer Lopez and Lena Waithe), bathes Simi in deep pinks and purples that allude to both the track's future-facing production style and also the lyrics themselves. Sonically, her light and sugary vocal melodies sound seductive and alluring, however her intent is anything but. Instead, she uses her Afro-R&B sound to resoundingly dismiss the person in her life who fails to give her the respect she deserves.

Watch the visuals for "No Longer Beneficial" above and stream the RestlessII EP below.