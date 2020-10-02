For the better part of a decade, Nigerian rap star Olamidé has been held up as one of the country's biggest names in rap with a reputation for tough-talking, Afrobeats-infused hip-hop. For his latest album Carpe Diem, his second this year and eighth overall, he's revealed a different side of himself.

Lead single "Green Light", which drops today, veers into much lighter territory, thanks to P.Priime (who produced much of the new album), with a greater focus on the West African Afrobeats sound with lighter textures and an emphasis on melody leading the way. To reflect that, he's called on one of the country's most celebrated directors Clarence Peters to bathe track in bright blues and yellows to add even more colour to the tune. Summer may be over, but that doesn't mean your playlists have to get depressing just yet.

Carpe Diem drops October 8.