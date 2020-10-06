At the end of this month, London born and raised poet and rapper Manik MC will release his new EP Concrete Clouds via Hackney-based community studio and label collective Root 73. Ahead of that, he's dropping off the visuals for lead single "Alchemy", which features the soulful tones of Maverick Sabre and a funk-tinged instrumental from prolific London producer Paya.

A stirring tale of obsession, "Alchemy" explores the headspace of someone so completely enraptured with someone that stops just short of the unhealthy. The visuals, however, directed by Sobureau (aka Joe Shaw and Eseosa Ohen), lean into the track's darker nature with shots of Manik struggling to come to terms with the end of a relationship, while his former girlfriend looks on anxiously. Moody and troubling from the outset, Sobureau create an atmosphere not unlike that of a horror film with a tension that doesn't let up until the end.

The new single, which is out now, and will appear on Manik's upcoming Concrete Clouds EP, due October 30.