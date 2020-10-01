Summer may be just about over, but there's still time to cram in one last summer heater.

George Mensah, who runs the LoveJuice record label and event series which recently celebrate its 10th anniversary, is now revisiting his "Thief In The Night" jam from June. To put a fresh spin on it, he's called on Resonance Records founder Max Chapman who's added even more splashes of colour to what was an already light and vibrant piece of house music, giving us a well-timed antidote to the gradually dipping temperatures.

Ahead of the new remix's official release tomorrow, October 2, keep the spirit of summer alive and hit play exclusively below.