The latest video for a song from Pop Smoke's posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim For the Moon sees the late rapper portrayed by 12-year-old Bouba Savage.

Featuring Pop Smoke's iconic look, durag and all, the video for "Aim for the Moon" takes a fun an inventive approach inspired by Biggie's "Sky's the Limit." The song features Quavo, so there's another kid dressed up like the Migos rapper too. Enjoying the wealth they've earned, the video shows them riding in expensive cars, chilling in a pool, eating cheeseburgers, and flashing cash. Bouba Savage, who was a teenage friend of Pop's, is clearly having a fun time in the flashy clip.

The video comes after Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 again. The record, which was executive produced by 50 Cent, debuted at the top spot and has failed to dip below No. 4 ever since.

Quavo is expected to pay tribute to Pop Smoke during the BET Hip Hop Awards on Oct. 27, performing "Aim for the Moon" and "Shake The Room" in honor of him.

Watch the video for "Aim for the Moon" above.