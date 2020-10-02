Muni Long makes her official debut with "Midnight Snack," featuring singer/actor Jacob Latimore.

The song and accompanying visual comes about a year after the Florida-born artist—who previously went by Priscilla Renea—decided to perform under the Muni Long pseudonym: "I’m really excited about this whole concept and reinvention," she said in 2019. "It’s like I hit, 'Reset.'"

"Midnight Snack" is a solid introduction to Muni's sound, which fuses elements of R&B, soul, rap, and pop, along with a heavy dose of throwback vibes. The track samples SWV's 1992 record "Weak," and finds Muni and Latimore in "an intimate back-and-forth."

"It just started flowing. I take elements from things I love and put them into a gumbo," Muni said about the track. "There's an energy and a story to it. I hope you feel like you’re having fun, because I was having fun when I made it. There comes a time in your life where you just want to live and be your fullest self, without the expectations others want to attach to you."

You can watch the "Midnight Snack" video, directed by Phillip R. Lopez, above and stream the single now on all major platforms. The song kicks off a string of Muni single and video releases expected to drop in the coming months.