Morgan Wallen will no longer serve as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this week after a video of him partying in a confined space, in close proximity of others and without a face covering surfaced on TikTok.

Wallen addressed SNL's decision to pull him from Saturday's show "because of COVID protocols" in a video on Instagram. "My actions this past weekend were shortsighted, and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams," he said while inside the New York hotel he was staying in while preparing to make his SNL debut. "I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this."

Wallen apologized to Saturday Night Live, and his fans, while expressing remorse for letting down his team. The "7 Summers" singer said SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels offered him some words of encouragement and suggested they will "find another time to make this up."

Wallen attended the game between Alabama and Texas A&M this past Saturday, judging from a photo he shared on Instagram. He was spotted that same weekend presumably partying on the campus, drinking, and kissing random women.

Wallen, who said he's currently "not positive for COVID," believes this situation has shown him that he's lost himself a little bit, and he wants to temporarily step away from the spotlight to work on himself. Bill Burr is still expected to host this weekend. A musical guest replacement hasn't been announced yet.