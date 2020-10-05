Last month, Fleetwood Mac's 1977 track "Dreams" was once again thrust into the viral spotlight thanks for a joyful TikTok of a man simply soaking in the moment. The clip showed TikTok user 420doggface208, real name Nathan Apodaca, listening to the track and sipping on cranberry juice as he coasted along on a skateboard. As the TikTok comes to an end, he erupts into a joyful lip-sync of the track that quickly made Apodaca a viral star.

The band already made it clear they were fans of the clip by retweeting it, and now founding member Mick Fleetwood has started a TikTok account to recreate the moment. Riding along in the rain, sipping cranberry juice directly out of the bottle, Mick directly paid tribute to the original video. "@420doggface208 had it right," he wrote in the caption. "'Dreams' and cranberry just hits different."

While it's not clear if Mick is actually skateboarding in the video, it's a charming acknowledgement of the viral life "Dreams" continues to have.

The wholesome original video has resulted in Nathan Apodaca receiving thousands of dollars in donations from generous fans, although the real question is how come Ocean Spray haven't sponsored him yet?

Check out reactions to Mick Fleetwood's recreation below.