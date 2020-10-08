Manuel Turizo has dropped off the video for his latest single "La Nota," featuring Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro.

Turizo's new video, premiering above, was shot during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite this, the artists and crew were able to abide by drastic—but necessary—safety precautions to produce an entertaining result. Turizo, Towers, and Alejandro play with the timeline of technology to create a video that feels both futuristic and nostalgic at the same time.

"Filming the video for 'La Nota' with my brothers Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro was one for the books," Turizo told Complex about the experience before explaining how this single shows a different side of his artistry.

"This single shows a more sensual side to me which you’ll see more of in the new album Dopamina," he continued. "I’m excited for people to hear the different phases of what I can do and give with my music in this new project Dopamina."

Watch the visual for Manuel Turizo's Myke Towers/Rauw Alejandro-featuring "La Nota" above.