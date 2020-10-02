Lupe Fiasco has teamed up with Chicago producer Soundtrakk for Tape Tape, a 2-song bundle that includes the tracks “Oh Yes” and “Apologetic”

Soundtrakk and Lupe are longtime collaborators; together, the two have spawned hits like “Kick, Push,” “Sunshine,” “Paris, Tokyo,” “Superstar,” “WAV Files,” and more. In late September, Lupe also offered a Soundtrakk-produced freestyle for his fans, which he seemed to have loosely titled “BBQ Chicken Thighs.”

Tape Tape follows Lupe’s recent EP offering, House, which he released with producer Kaelin Ellis back in July. The Chicago rapper’s last full-length album was 2018’s Drogas Wave.

Stream “Oh Yes” and “Apologetic” below or on Apple Music. You can also purchase the 2-track bundle here.