Fresh from his releases with fellow Harlem Spartans Blanco on "Anglo Saxon" and MizOrMac with "On Me", South London drill star Loski is back with "Avengers", his new single featuring Jamaica's own Popcaan.

Here is another example of what Loski does best, flexing his versatile flow and inimitable ability to lay down a catchy hook over a skippy beat. OVO-signed dancehall don Popcaan joins Loski in the Suave-directed visuals from his homeland, announcing himself with, "Ay Loski! Wagwarn, broski?", before dropping a typically slick, quickfire verse on the vibey new track.

Watch the video for "Avengers" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists. A new Loski project is expected to be announced very soon.