Lil Gnar and Lil Uzi Vert have just connected to release their new electric track "Diamond Choker."

Gnar also posted on social media that the song will be getting visual treatment and is set to be released later on Friday.

"Diamond Choker" delivers exactly what one would expect from a song that features two high energy artists like Uzi and Gnar. The two ping-pong off of one another here, rapping about their respective ice and the luxurious lives they lead. Lil Gnar also dropped several alternate covers for the song ranging from both he and Uzi as Naruto characters to one that looks to be influenced by the cover art of Uzi's critically acclaimed Eternal Atake.

Uzi has been relatively quiet in terms of dropping any solo music since the release of Eternal Atake earlier this year, but he has been lacing a lot of features for several other artists in the interim. Uzi appeared on Shy Glizzy's recent project Young Jefe 3, and Lil Tecca's album Virgo World before that.

Listen to Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Gnar's new song "Diamond Choker" down below.