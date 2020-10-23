Jean Dawson has released his new album Pixel Bath via his independent label P+.

As a way to commemorate the moment, the 24-year-old artist has also released the video for the album cut “Devilish,” directed by Zachary Bailey with creative direction by Dawson. The cinematic visual first finds the artist in a desolated area, being chased by a man in a mask. We later see Dawson on a farm surrounded by horses and sheep. The single premiered earlier this month on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show.

Dawson’s intention behind Pixel Bath was to craft a “soundtrack for a Black coming-of-age film that never ends.” The project includes features from ASAP Rocky and collaborations with Zach Fogarty, Psymun, Jim-E Stack, Hoskins, and more.

Stream Pixel Bath below.