Hip-hop icon and Philadelphia legend Freeway revealed that his son has passed away.

On Thursday, the rapper took to Instagram where he asked his followers to keep his family in their prayers following the death of his son Jihadd.

"God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt. Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promise the next breath," Freeway captioned a picture of Jihadd and himself at his son's graduation. "I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. Ameen Please make dua for him & my family."

Details surrounding Jihadd's death are unclear. The 19-year-old was following in his father's footsteps prior to his passing, making music under the name SnowHadd.

Following Freeway sharing the post, fans and entertainers—including Jazzy Jeff, Consequence, Hit-Boy, DJ Premier, Bun B, Cormega, Uncle Murda, Lenny S., Erick Sermon, Ebro Darden, and more—flooded the rapper's comments to send their condolences.