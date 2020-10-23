Fredo Bang has shared the video for his Seven7Hardaway-assisted song “Lately.”

In the visual, we see the Baton Rouge rapper hanging with his crew in Las Vegas, riding around the city with stacks of cash in hand. “Lately” appeared on his latest mixtape, In the Name of Gee, which was released via Se Lavi Productions/Def Jam in late September and debuted at No. 93 on the Billboard 200 chart, Fredo’s best first week performance yet.

Named after his friend Gee who passed away, In the Name of Gee arrives on the heels of Fredo’s last mixtape Most Hated, from April 2020. Fredo released his debut project 2 Face Bang in 2018.

Fredo also shared his favorite rappers and albums of the year with Complex: MoneyBagg Yo and his album Time Served, Rod Wave and Pray for Love, and Young Thug and So Much Fun.

Watch the video for “Lately” up top and stream In the Name of Gee below.