After years in the game, DeJ Loaf has finally blessed fans with her debut studio album.

The Detroit-born rapper returned Thursday night with Sell Sole II, the sequel to her 2014 mixtape. The project delivers 16 tracks with guest appearances by some of the biggest names in hip-hop: There's appearances by Lil Uzi Vert ("Simply"), Big Sean ("IDK"), Gunna ("No Ceiling"), Rick Ross ("Open Hand"), Griselda's Benny the Butcher and Conway the Machine ("Get Money"), and more.

DeJ Loaf began teasing the album more than a year ago, but didn't confirm its release until a week ago. In her announcement, the 29-year-old reflected on the highlights of her nearly decade-long career and said it wasn't until recently she decided to take "matters into my own hands" and deliver a proper studio album.

"Few years later, few singles later ... still no album!" she wrote on Instagram. "I took matters into my own hands because I wanted to give y’all more music! No bird feeding! Just me and my good music ... Long story short is I had to believe in me, and make it happen. Don’t compare me to them! I’m Just getting started!"

You can stream Sell Sole II now on Apple Music and Spotify.