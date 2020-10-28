Ahead of the election next week, De La Soul have shared a new anti-Trump song featuring a whole slew of guests and samples from Trump's speeches.

Titled "Remove 45," the new track features Styles P, Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch, Mysonne, and Chuck D of Public Enemy. "When it comes to this president and his administration we need to exercise our right to vote and REMOVE him from office," said De La Soul's Pos in a press release.

Over the hard-hitting beat, the rappers tackle Trump's views on immigration and race, the police, and much more. The track follows their last full-length effort, 2016's and the Anonymous Nobody.

The arrival of the song comes just as Election Super Centers launched its Make History Here initiative, which is helping to provide safe places to vote in numerous sports arenas across the country. The group has worked with local election authorities and 70 different arenas, including those that would otherwise host NBA, MLB, and NFL games. Chuck D has joined the initiative to help increase in-person voting options, while Eminem and Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction and Lollapalooza have also helped the movement.

"With less than a week to go before election day, we’re seeing record breaking early voting numbers across the country, and this effort is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to encourage voters to make their voices heard at their favorite sporting venues," said Chuck D. "Every American deserves access to a ballot and every vote counts."

Eminem added that he believes the initiative will help provide "easier and safer than ever" options to "use your voice."

Listen to "Remove 45" above, and find out more about the voting intiative here.