2020 has been a momentous year for Che Lingo. The South London rapper kicked the year off be signing to Idris Elba's 7Wallace label, and it's been non-stop ever since. The deeply powerful "My Block" quickly followed the announcement, inspired by the brutal assault of his friend Julian Cole and the ongoing struggles of Black communities routinely overlooked by the government. Since then, he hasn't really taken his foot off the gas, dropping a string of singles in quick succession, including "Black Ones" with Ghetts and the Kojey Radical-assisted "Dark Days".

Today, the self-described 'Wizard Of Wandsworth' is back with his debut album, The Worst Generation, which sees him look inward across the 12-tracker while also sprinkling in some young-and-fun moments. As well as the aforementioned collabs, Croydon singer-songwriter Rachel Chinouriri makes an almost spiritual appearance on "Perfect Wounds", while Samm Henshaw makes an impassioned, rousing contribution to the set's concluding title track.

PROUD TO PRESENT...



‘THE WORST GENERATION’

(#TWGAlbum) 💐👁👤



Out now on all platforms.

A moment in time, the first of many. https://t.co/NZWKbuDd0V pic.twitter.com/CuePS0sVEC — THE WORST GENERATION – 23/10/20 (@Che_Lingo) October 23, 2020

Watch the visuals for "South" above, and stream The Worst Generation in full below.