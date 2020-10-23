Chase B takes it back home and throws an over the top mansion party with friends in the music video for his latest song "For Me" featuring OMB Bloodbath and KenTheMan.

In a very Texas fashion, it's go big or go home on this Houston-centric track. In-tune with several homages to the lone star state, Houston legend Slim Thug makes an appearance during the video as well. Throughout the track, Bloodbath and KenTheMan go bar-for-bar trading verses over some energized Chase B production. One of the hallmarks of "For Me" lies in the catchy hook, where both rappers recite all of the things their partners would do for them.

Chase teased the super southern music video on his Instagram the day before it dropped, appropriately captioning it "Whole lotta Texas shit."

The Cactus Jack DJ has been dropping a flurry of tracks lately, most recently teaming up with labelmate Don Toliver and tapping Gunna for their track "Cafeteria." During a conversation with Complex, Chase said that he wants to use all these singles as a launchpad to take his career to the next level and be respected as more than just a DJ.

"I've been doing it for so long," he told Complex. "I found myself at the glass ceiling where I felt like my height was right there. I could either [DJ] for the rest of my career, or I can try to take this shit to the next level."

Watch the video for Chase B's new song "For Me" featuring OMB Bloodbath and KenTheMan above and stream the track below.