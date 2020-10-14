Following an investigation into The Chainsmokers' concert in the Hamptons during the COVID-19 pandemic, the group's promoters have been fined $20,000, USA Today reports.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the news on Wednesday, explaining that the In the Know Experiences agency held a non-essential gathering without the appropriate safety precautions. The show was held in July and instantly sparked criticism, with many pointing out how little social distancing was taking place at the show. It was billed as a "drive-in music fundraiser," with proceeds going to numerous challenges.

While the event's website labeled the show as "safe & sound," the gathering didn't follow many of the "social distancing guidelines" required. The group's manager, Adam Alpert, initially shared the footage that showed attendees standing closer than six feet apart.

"The Chainsmokers concert promoter is charged today with violating an Executive Order and Section 16 of the Public Health Law," Cuomo said in a press release. "As I said immediately following reports of this event, it was an egregious violation of the critical public health measures we have had in place since the beginning of this pandemic to protect New Yorkers from COVID-19. We will continue to hold people and businesses accountable for their actions and the local governments must enforce the rules or else we will hold them accountable as well."

The EDM-pop duo have yet to respond to the verdict of the investigation.