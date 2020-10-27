Authorities discovered the body of an aspiring rapper in the trunk of his friend’s car in Miami.

The Miami Herald reports that the friend, 25-year-old Robert Avery Coltrain got into a car accident on a Florida expressway on Sunday afternoon. After towing the car to a mall parking lot, State Highway Patrol troopers became suspicious when they asked Coltrain to take his belongings out of the car, which included a gun case. They also smelled a “foul odor” emitting from the car and noticed flies in the inside of the silver Acura.

Troopers then found 25-year-old Brian Trotter’s remains “wrapped in a piece of fabric and in an advanced stage of decomposition,” according to a police report. Coltrain was charged with second-degree murder and illegal transport of human remains.

Trotter—who went by the stage name Kent Won’t Stop—was last seen leaving his father’s home on Oct. 17 in Triangle, Virginia. Coltrain picked Trotter up so that the two could “take pictures” in Washington D.C., Trotter’s father, also named Brian Trotter told the outlet.

“I told him, ‘I love you,’ and he said, ‘I love you,’” the dad said.

His family filed a missing-persons report and called Coltrain when Trotter didn’t return home. Coltrain provided inconsistent explanations for Trotter’s whereabouts, saying Coltrain had dropped the rapper off in D.C. and another friend had picked him up.

While the family waited for some news, Coltrain seemingly drove to Florida, where he crashed his car on a rainy expressway. Troopers said that they found the Glock .45 pistol that they believe Coltrain used to shoot Trotter. Authorities are still trying to ascertain Coltrain’s motive.

“No one can understand what happened,” Trotter’s father told the Herald. “Hopefully, police can shed a light on what made a friend of over 10 years decide to commit something like that.”