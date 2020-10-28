Adele has declared herself a "single cat lady" as dating rumors continue to swirl around her and Skepta.

According to People, sources close to Adele say she and the British rapper have become an official item after a years-long friendship. An insider very tabloid-ishly claims "things have been heating up" between the two over the last several months, as many fans suspected.

"They run in the same circles in London, and she's having fun," the source said.

Whispers of Adele and Skepta's romance began circulating as far back as October 2019, after they exchanged messages just weeks after she filed for divorce from Simon Konecki, her husband of seven years. Those rumors were fueled over the summer when a number of fans noticed a flirty exchange on social media. As pointed out by E! News, Adele posted a photo of herself to promote a televised concert. Skepta hopped in the comment section with a cryptic message. "Finally got your Instagram password lol," he wrote.

Adele responded to the comment with wink and heart emojis, leading fans to believe their relationship wasn't strictly platonic.

Shortly after People's report, Adele shared an Instagram post reflecting on her recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig. After thanking the cast and crew, Adele briefly mentioned the 2020 election, wished her fans a happy Halloween, and said she would now retreat to her "cave" to "be the (single) cat lady that I am!" The latter portion seemingly confirmed her relationship status.

You can read her full caption below.