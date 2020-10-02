Ahead of the U.S. vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris this past week, the Trump campaign pulled a trolling move against the Democratic candidate by reserving a seat for 2Pac.

The late legendary West Coast rapper obviously didn't show up for the debate on account that he died in 1996, but the intent behind the ticket was a jab at Harris, who called him the "best rapper alive" recently. "I keep doing that," she laughed when CNN commentator Angela Rye pointed out Tupac isn't alive still. Mopreme Shakur, the stepbrother of the late rapper, has criticized the Trump campaign over the "clearly disrespectful" ticket gesture, TMZ reports.

"We should know Trump's lack of respect for the Black and brown community," said Shakur, who made his feelings on Trump and Pence abundantly clear. While he knows that Trump won't apologize for the incident, he said he can make it up to him by releasing his father, who is Tupac's stepfather Mutulu, from prison. While it's a big ask from him, Trump has assisted in releasing certain people from prison early during his administration. Mutulu was sentenced to 60 years behind bars in 1988 for a number of charges, including armed bank robbery and bank robbery killings. So far, he's been denied parole eight times.

As for Kamala referring to Pac as the "best rapper alive," Shakur said that he's happy the vice president hopeful has a good taste in music. He also said it's not surprising she's a fan, as Kamala Harris is an Oakland native.