People are once again asking: Does Kamala Harris actually know who 2Pac is?

During the NAACP's virtual convention Friday, the vice presidential nominee was asked who she believed was the "best rapper alive."

"2Pac," Harris said. CNN commentator Angela Rye, who moderated the event, quickly corrected the California senator, reminding her Pac has been dead for over two decades. "He's not alive! You said, 'He's lives on...,' Rye responded.

"I keep doing that," Harris said with laugh. "Listen, West Coast girls think 2Pac lives on. I'm with you," Rye added. "So 2Pac, keep going."

Harris then took a moment to think about the "best rapper alive" question, but utlimately couldn't come up with an answer. She did, however, shade some hip-hop artists who she believes need to "stay in their lane." Harris didn't mention any names; However the latter part of her statement has led some to believe she was referring to Kanye West, who announced his presidential bid back in July.

"There's so many," she said. "There’s some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane ... Keep going. Keep moving."

Naturally, Twitter users had a lot to say about Harris' 2Pac answer, with many people accusing Harris of pandering.

This isn't the first time Harris has caught flak over 2Pac comments. During a 2019 appearance on The Breakfast Club, Harris told the hosts that she had smoked weed during her college years. She was then asked what kind of music she would listen to while getting high. Her answer? "Definitely Snoop Dogg, uh-huh. 2Pac for sure," she said, before naming Cardi B as one of her current favorite artists.

Social media users immediately pointed out that both Snoop and Pac made their debuts years after Harris had left college. Her campaign, however, insisted Harris was not lying. According to the New York Times, members of her campaign said Harris' Snoop and Pac answer was in response to a question by D.J. Envy, who asked, "What does Kamala Harris listen to?"

Envy's question was somewhat hard to hear because Charlamagne tha God had immediately interjected with his own question about who she listened to while she smoked in college.